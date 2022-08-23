Brothers Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Officers During Capitol Riot
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Two brothers from Illinois face felony and misdemeanor charges for participating in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 and assaulting officers outside of the building. Daniel and Joseph Leyden, 55 and 56 respectively, are both charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, while Daniel faces the additional charge of impeding law enforcement with a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint filed in D.C. The pair face another felony charge for interfering with an officer during a civil disorder, along with four related misdemeanor offenses. The younger brother was caught on camera wearing a green and black plaid jacket along with a black headband, and was seen lifting and pulling the metal barriers that surround the premises into the crowd. “These actions caused a U.S. Capitol Police officer to fall backwards, pinning the officer under the barricade,” the Department of Justice said in a statement, adding that at the same time, several more officers were assaulted with the barricade, including one who sustained a concussion.