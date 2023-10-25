Brothers Plead Guilty to Role in Straw Donor Scheme for Eric Adams
COPPING A PLEA
A pair of New York City brothers both pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanors for their role in a straw donor scheme to benefit Eric Adams’ successful 2021 mayoral bid, according to The City. Shahid and Yahya Mushtaq, who together run a construction company in Queens, agreed to provide information on the case and other defendants at the district attorney’s request, a spokesperson from the office told the outlet. They will also have to pay a $500 fine and complete at least 35 hours of community service. Four others were accused in the scheme, including Shamsuddin Riza, 70, Millicent Redick, 77, Ronald Peek, 65, and former NYPD deputy inspector Dwayne Montgomery, 64, a longtime friend of Adams. The mayor is not accused of being involved in the scheme.