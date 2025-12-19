I Laminated My Brows in Minutes With This At-Home Kit

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again—don’t over-pluck your brows. I’m a victim of the uber-thin ‘90s brow trend, and decades later, it takes me about 30 minutes to whip my barely-there brows into shape. To my surprise, I get compliments on my brows, but only because I’ve mastered the skill of filling, shaping, and securing them over the years. After all, I am a beauty editor.

Professional brow lamination (aka a brow perm) is a great way to make sparse brows look fluffier, fuller, and more defined, but the treatment only lasts about six weeks and will set you back at least $100 per appointment. When I heard about Brow Code’s newly updated at-home brow lamination formula, my interest was piqued. I tried the OG bown lamination formula six months ago and didn’t notice any visible results from the DIY treatment. Perhaps they took note of customer feedback? I requested one of the new $59 kits for review and decided to give it a whirl during an at-home spa night with a few girlfriends.

Brow Code Brow Lamination Kit While I was excited to see if the potentially new and improved formula would deliver results on par with what I’d expect from a brow studio service, my expectations were low. Since brow lamination uses a chemical to “perm” the brows, the treatment can be damaging. Given that the product is designed for at-home use, though, I wasn’t concerned about serious damage to my skin or brows. Shop At Brow Code $ 59

One by one, my friend began applying the products in the kit to my brows. She grabbed the spoolie and began with Step 01 (Restructuring Bond Solution), then Step 02 (Neutralizing Setting Solution), and wrapped with Step 03 (overnight Leave-In Restorative Mask). I couldn’t see anything changing during the process, but to my dismay, after Step 02, my friends gasped in awe. Apparently, my brows were easily setting into an upward, fluffy shape. I couldn’t believe it. Did this mean the solutions were working or that something had gone awry?

I went to sleep with the dried overnight solution on my brows, and couldn’t wait to see the results in the morning. When I woke up, I immediately rushed to my bathroom and expected to be wowed. My brows looked exactly the same as they did before applying the solution, but our work wasn’t done yet. I reached for my trusty Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Gel , and it was jaw-dropping how easily the brows moved in the motion of the spoolie. From there, I grabbed my trusty Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade , applied light strokes, and boom—my brows were coming to life with minimal product and minimal effort.

Then, in a very 2016 move (yet a game-changing one), I carved out my brows, using the Morphe X Ariel A19 Signature Dual-Ended Concealer Brush (the thinner side) and the Tarte Maracuja Creaseless Full Coverage Concealer in a brightening shade. The new Brow Code formula did work, after all. Check out the evidence below!

Dahvi Shira.

