    Brown and Northeastern to Require Students on Campus to Have Coronavirus Vaccines

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Adam Hunger/Reuters

    Two New England universities announced Tuesday that they will require all students returning to campus to receive coronavirus vaccinations. Brown and Northeastern announced that all students participating in in-person classes and activities as well as living in campus dormitories must be inoculated, though medical and religious exemptions will be allowed. The colleges did not say whether professors and staff on university payroll also will be required to be vaccinated. Brown President Christina Paxson said in a statement, “Starting in the Fall 2021 semester, Brown will require COVID-19 vaccines for all undergraduate, graduate and medical students who will be on campus or engage in any level of in-person instruction.” Cornell made a similar announcement earlier this week.

