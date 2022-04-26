Brown Grad Student Charged With Child Rape After Snapchat Video
MONSTROUS
A Brown University graduate student has been charged with child rape in the town of Hanson, Massachusetts, after police were made aware of footage circulating on social media that allegedly showed him with an underage victim. Officers received a tip about a Snapchat video that showed Jared A. Soltys, 23, with a minor in the part of Hanson known as Pleasant Street around 1 a.m. on Saturday. Police arrived at the area, spoke briefly to Soltys and the child, and took the 23-year-old into custody. Soltys, a biotech grad student at Brown, was also charged with procuring liquor for a minor. He had a plea of not guilty entered on his behalf at a Monday arraignment, where his bail was fixed at $5,000. There was at least one other underage victim involved, according to Hanson police. The father of one of the minors, a 13-year-old girl, told WCTB-TV he was grateful that the video had been reported. “Hanson is a close-knit town,” he said. “Why is this guy involved? He’s 23 years old.”