Mike Hall Jr., a rookie defensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns, was arrested on Tuesday morning by Ohio police after a domestic dispute involving a gun the previous night, according to authorities.

Hall pleaded not guilty to a charge of domestic violence later on Tuesday, a clerk at Avon Lake Municipal Court confirmed to ESPN. His bond was set at $10,000.

A police report obtained by the network alleged that Hall and a woman were having an argument when he grabbed a handgun, pressed its muzzle to her head, and said, “I will f—-ing end it all. I don’t care.” Hall then allegedly screamed at her to leave the house, grabbed her by the feet, and dragged her down the driveway.

The Avon Police Department received a report of a domestic dispute just after 10 p.m. local time on Monday.

The woman told responding officers that she is Hall’s fiancée and shares an 11-month-old child with him. She said the fight began over the financial needs of her daughter from a previous relationship, according to ESPN.

The woman’s mother corroborated aspects of her account of Monday night, saying in a written statement that she saw Hall strike her daughter with a baby bottle, choke her by the neck, push her head through a wall, and drag her out of a bedroom.

The Browns released a statement on Tuesday morning acknowledging that they were aware of the situation.

“Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities,” the franchise said. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

An NFL spokesperson said the league was in contact with the team on the matter, which would be reviewed under its personal conduct policy.

Hall, 21, played college football at Ohio State University over offers from Cincinnati, Maryland, and Penn State, and was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft at No. 54 overall.