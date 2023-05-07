CHEAT SHEET
7 Dead After Car Runs Over Pedestrians at Brownsville, Texas Migrant Shelter
Seven are dead in the border town of Brownsville, Texas after a driver appeared to intentionally run over a group of pedestrians, police said Sunday. According to Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval, the incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. at a bus stop outside of Ozanam Center, a homeless and migrant shelter. An alleged video of the crash from a nearby security camera is making rounds on social media, showing the moment the SUV plowed into a large group of people, some seated on the curb. In addition to the seven confirmed dead, at least six are injured. The driver was arrested on reckless driving charges, Sandoval said, in an act that that he says is looking intentional.