Texas Guv Shows Off New Barbed Wire Fence in Brownsville After Tragedy
‘SECURE THE BORDER’
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday night shared a video of a new barbed wire fence in Brownsville designed to stop illegal migration into his state. The clip was shared on Abbott’s Twitter account the day after eight migrants were killed when a car plowed into a crowd of people outside a migrant and homeless center in the city. “This is one thing Texas is doing to secure the border,” Abbott wrote in his post sharing video of the sprawling wire fence. “This is the area near Brownsville where migrants were crossing in large numbers a few days ago. We now have it wired shut. Other areas will surface for crossing. We will wire them shut also.” Abbott promised there would be “more to come.” In his first public address following the Brownsville tragedy, the Republican governor on Monday accused cartels of “working in collaboration with President Biden and the federal government to facilitate that illegal [border crossing],” the Texas Tribune reports. “We are being overrun by our own federal government. Texas is being undermined by our own federal government in our efforts to secure our border.”