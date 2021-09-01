Cops Nab Suspect in Decades-Old Murder of NJ High Schooler
COLD CASE CRACKED
More than two decades after the murder of New Jersey high school senior Nancy Noga, a Middlesex County grand jury has charged Bruce A. Cymanski, 49, with murder, aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon. Noga, 17, was reported missing after she didn’t come home from work in January 1999. Her body was later found in a snowy wooded area behind a shopping mall. An autopsy revealed she died from blunt force trauma.
A breakthrough came after a private company used advanced genetic genealogy mechanics to tie Cymaski to the crime, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. “This arrest is the result of decades of hard work by so many detectives and officers,” Sayreville Police Chief John Zebrowski said. “We never stopped following up on leads, and today... we are one step closer to bringing a degree of justice and closure to the family.”