Iconic Bond Villain Dies at 92
RIP
Bruce Glover, star of Diamonds Are Forever and Chinatown and father of acclaimed actor Crispin Glover, has passed away at the age of 92. Crispin, star of the Back to the Future and the Charlie’s Angels film series, announced his father’s passing on Instagram with a series of posts. Bruce Glover played assassin Mr. Wint in the Sean Connery-led 1971 Bond film, as well as Duffy in Chinatown and Grady Coker in the Walking Tall series. Glover, who was born in Chicago, had two children including Crispin, and was widowed in 2016 following the death of his wife Betty. Despite never taking an acting class, Glover was committed to producing work that was unique; in a 2019 interview, he explained, “If I am anything as an actor, it is that I will never be the usual,” continuing, “I will be the unusual, and I intend to continue that whatever I am doing, whether it be acting, or I’m writing, or I am going to be painting or whatever I am going to be doing. It is uniquely my own.”
