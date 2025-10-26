Bruce Springsteen Biopic Falls Flat Overseas

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has changed its website banner to blame Democrats for the inability to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) due to the federal shutdown. “Senate Democrats have now voted 12 times to not fund the food stamp program,” the website states, adding that “the well has run dry.” The shutdown, which entered its 26th day on Sunday, is now the second-longest in U.S. history. The Senate has failed to pass a Republican spending bill 12 times, with the next vote scheduled for Monday, as Democrats and Republicans continue blaming each other and failing to reach an agreement. On Thursday, the Senate rejected a bill to pay federal workers who will miss paychecks due to the shutdown. The SNAP program provides low-income families and individuals with electronic benefits to buy food, with funds loaded onto a card each month. According to USDA data, SNAP served an average of 41.7 million people per month in 2024. “At this time, no benefits will be issued on November 1,” the USDA website reads, continuing, “We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats.” The targeted website change comes after Democratic-led states copied the Trump administration’s tactic and reiterated on blue-state website banners that SNAP benefits could be cut because of Republicans. The Daily Beast has reached out to the USDA for comment.
- 1Trump Admin Taunts Democrats on Website for Hungry Families CRUEL BLAME GAMEThe U.S. Department of Agriculture says the “well has run dry” for families seeking food aid.
- 2Bruce Springsteen Biopic Falls Flat OverseasFALL OF THE BOSSJeremy Allen White’s portrayal of the Boss isn’t hitting high notes at international box offices.
- 3Woman, 59, Dies After Being Trampled By CowsSHOCKINGThe retired nurse was walking her dog in England when cows trampled her.
- 4New York Jets Legend Dies at 41 After Health StruggleA JETS NATION MOURNSNick Manigold has died after a bitter battle with chronic kidney disease.
- 5Chris Martin, 48, Sparks Romance Rumors With Actress, 29DATE NIGHTThe Coldplay singer is rumored to have gone on a date with the 29-year-old actress.
- 6Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Make Red Carpet Debut in ParisDARK HORSEThe former Canadian Prime Minister and the American pop star are officially an item after months of rumors.
- 7Indie Rockers Slap DHS With Video Takedown NoticeNOT FOR YOUA video featuring the song has been removed from X.
- 8Iconic TV Mom from ‘Lassie’ Dead at 100TV ICONThe actress had amassed more than 150 film and television credits during her career.
- 9Woman Survives Airplane Crash Landing on Top of HerSHOCKINGA woman was walking her dog when an airplane struck her.
- 10Kamala Harris Floats Another Presidential Run: "Not Done"ANOTHER RUNThe former Vice President said that her nieces will see a woman serve as president in the White House.
Bruce Springsteen Biopic Falls Flat Overseas
Bruce Springsteen, one of the most decorated musicians of all time, has faced the final frontier and hit a bum note. His new biopic film, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, has struggled at the international box office after its release on October 24. The movie, which stars Jeremy Allen White and focuses on the creation of Springsteen’s 1982 acoustic album ‘Nebraska,’ came to be via a very generous $55 million budget from Walt Disney Company-owned 20th Century Studios. Unfortunately, it has only made $16.1 million back so far globally—with only $7 million of that coming from overseas. Internationally, $1.6 million came from fans of the Boss in the U.K. and another $1 million from Germany, but countries like Italy failed to break the million mark. However it might still have a chance to break even, as it hasn’t yet released in 20% of overseas territories, like Japan and Korea.
A retired nurse from England has died after being trampled by cows while walking her dog. Rebecca Jane Hitchings, 59, died in hospital on Oct. 16 after being found with severe injuries and airlifted to a hospital in the English city of Plymouth. The retired nurse was found in Exmoor, a hilly moorland area situated across the border of Somerset and North Devon in the southwest of England, described as a “special place, packed full of beautiful landscapes, wildlife and history.” Senior coroner Philip Spinney said that Hitchings suffered blunt trauma, which led to hemorrhagic shock, the BBC reported. She died in the hospital. Hemorrhagic shock is caused by severe blood loss, either from internal or external bleeding. The inquest, initially held in the county of Devon, was adjourned and is expected to continue under the jurisdiction of the Somerset coroner for a full hearing. In September, an 85-year-old hiker died after being trampled by cows in the Australian Alps while walking his dog with his 82-year-old wife. According to the Defenders of Wildlife, cows are responsible for around 22 human deaths in the U.S. each year.
Nick Mangold, an iconic former center for the New York Jets, died Saturday at 41 after a long and bitter battle with chronic kidney disease. Drafted in the first round out of Ohio State in 2006, Mangold became the anchor of the Jets’ offensive line, starting 171 games over a decade and making seven Pro Bowls. He helped guide New York through seven playoff campaigns and was immortalized in the Jets’ Ring of Honor in 2022. He’d opened up earlier this year about his health struggles, which were diagnosed just as he joined the league. He said he was undergoing dialysis and looking for a kidney transplant. “Unfortunately, I do not have any family able to donate at this time, so this is why I’m reaching out to you, our NY Jets and Ohio State communities. I am in need of a kidney donor with type O blood,” he said. In the letter reflecting on his journey, posted to social media prior to his death, he thanked his family, friends, and community for their unwavering support, calling himself “lucky” despite the challenges. Jets leadership praised Mangold’s impact both on and off the field, with Chairman Woody Johnson calling him “the heartbeat of our line.” He is survived by his wife, Jenny, and their four children.
Chris Martin, 48, and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, 29, went on a secret date, the Daily Mail reports. The Coldplay singer broke up with his girlfriend of eight years and Fifty Shades of Grey actress, Dakota Johnson, 35, in June of this year, while Turner ended her two-year relationship with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, 30, in September, according to the Daily Mail. In 2020, Turner appeared on her then-husband Joe Jonas’s show Cup of Joe, where she received a surprise birthday message from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. “This is Chris from Coldplay,” Martin says in the clip, wishing her a happy birthday on behalf of himself and “the more handsome members of our band.” Turner laughs and quickly responds, “No!” Both Turner and Martin have children from previous relationships. Turner is a mother to 5-year-old Willa and 3-year-old Delphine with ex-husband Joe Jonas, while Martin shares daughter Apple, 21, and son Moses, 19, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, 53. The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for Martin and Turner for comment.
Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have gone public with their relationship—stepping out for the first time together in Paris on Saturday. The couple were snapped leaving the famous Le Crazy Horse cabaret, where they celebrated Perry’s 41st birthday together. In footage taken by TMZ on the red carpet outside the venue, Perry can be seen in a full-length red gown as she leaves hand-in-hand with a somewhat sheepish-looking Trudeau, who sported a black suit and T-shirt. The pair said nothing as paparazzi sang “Happy Birthday” and handed Perry some roses before the couple entered their waiting car. The outing confirms rumors that have swirled about their relationship since July. Perry ended her engagement to actor Orlando Bloom in June after nearly a decade together. Perry was spotted having dinner with Trudeau in Montreal just a month later. The 53-year-old former Canadian leader, who left office in March after 10 years in power, was seen kissing Perry on a yacht off the coast of California earlier this month. A source close to Perry has said previously that she’s “really into” Trudeau and is “very happy” in their relationship.
The Department of Homeland Security has removed a video from X after an indie rock band slapped it with a takedown notice and accused it of pushing “propaganda,” reports NME. The post in question featured the MGMT song “Little Dark Age,” which played in the background as officers were shown arresting protesters in Portland, Oregon—the latest blue city where President Donald Trump has ordered federal intervention. “MGMT is aware of ‘Little Dark Age’ being featured in a propaganda video by the Department of Homeland Security and has issued a takedown request for the unauthorized use of their music,” a statement from the band said. It is not the first time the band has had to quash its music’s use in right-wing politics. It also released a scathing statement opposing the U.K. Conservative Party’s use of the track in an advertisement of their own last year. “How many times do we have to remind you jokers that this song is NOT fair game for your utter garbage?” the band said. “Let’s all laugh at this dingus. Clock’s ticking, mate. Happy Independence Day.”
June Lockhart, a two-time Emmy Award nominee and actress known for her motherly roles, has died at the age of 100. She was best known for her roles in the CBS series Lassie, which aired from 1954 to 1971, and Lost in Space, which premiered in 1965. In both, she played a mother and remained close with the actors who played her children after the series ended. “I am proudest of the colleagues and friends I have made throughout my lifetime in the industry,” she told Closer in an interview, recalling her 99 years of life. Born in New York City to actor parents, she made her debut alongside them in the 1939 film A Christmas Carol. Even in her 80s, Lockhart didn’t stop acting and guest-starred in episodes of Cold Case and Grey’s Anatomy. In total, throughout her career, she had over 150 film and television credits. According to People, Lockhart died of natural causes in Santa Monica, California, with her daughter, June Elizabeth, and her granddaughter, Christianna, by her side when she died.
A woman was walking her dog on Tuesday afternoon when an airplane crashed and struck her in Long Beach, California. The woman, Tiffany Harrison, suffered a broken pelvis and spine, as well as a deep gash in her leg that required two blood transfusions, according to her sister, Brittany McFall. “It’s almost like an unbelievable story. When we got the phone call that she got hit by an airplane, we couldn’t even believe it because it’s something that doesn’t happen‚" McFall told ABC7. McFall explained that her sister didn’t hear the plane approaching because Harrison is deaf. The aircraft that struck Harrison when she was walking on a soccer field appeared to be a home-built two-seater, and the pilot, a man in his sixties, is recovering from the accident. “The pilot is a member of our chapter at Compton airport. He’s been teaching safety classes for years, up until recently. He’s not an inexperienced pilot,” Dennis Lord, the hangar manager at Compton/Woodley Airport, where the airplane was expected to land, told ABC7. Harrison’s partner, Veronica Barrera, said she saw the plane coming toward Harrison and her dog from their van in the parking lot. “That plane hit her so fast,” Barrera told CBS LA. Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson released a statement saying the city is keeping the victims “in our thoughts and praying for their full recovery from this traumatic experience.”
Former Vice President Kamala Harris has acknowledged that she is “not done” when asked about a possible future run in the next presidential election. ”I am not done," Harris said, adding that public service is “in my bones.” During her book tour for 107 Days, BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg asked whether Harris’s nieces would see a woman president, to which the 61-year-old replied, “In their lifetime for sure,” noting that it could “possibly” be her. Harris also spoke about her short campaign, which she details in her new book, and said that she “can’t predict” what the outcome of the 2024 election would have been if she had “more time.” In 2024, then-President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race amid comments about his frailty. Despite being endorsed by Biden as a replacement candidate, Harris lost the 2024 election to President Donald Trump, receiving 226 electoral votes to Trump’s 312, losing in all of the Southern states. She told Kuenssberg that she is currently “spending an incredible amount of time in the South” and is listening and talking to people “without it being transactional.” Harris also addressed Trump’s August revocation of her Secret Service protection, saying, “I feel safe.” When asked about Trump’s current actions, the former presidential candidate said he has “shown his very nature.”