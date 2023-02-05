Top Bruce Springsteen Fan Magazine to Shut Down After High Ticket Prices
DARKNESS ON THE EDGE OF FANDOM
A Bruce Springsteen fan publication was incensed over the singer’s decision to mark-up his concert ticket prices so high—and by his response to the backlash. So incensed, it said, that it’d be shutting down entirely. The editor of Backstreets penned a farewell note on Friday that noted the discord among Springsteen fans over the prices. “These are concerts that we can hardly afford; that many of our readers cannot afford; and that a good portion of our readership has lost interest in as a result,” editor and publisher Christopher Phillips wrote. The magazine published an editorial admonishing the E Street Band crooner for the prices, which prompted a stark response from the singer in November. “I know it was unpopular with some fans. But if there’s any complaints on the way out, you can have your money back,” he told Rolling Stone.