Springsteen Only Had One Tequila Shot Before DWI Arrest, Says Report
BRUCE JUICE
Bruce Springsteen had downed a single shot of tequila when he was pulled over and arrested for DWI and reckless driving in November, according to a report from the New York Post. The bust was reported for the first time on Wednesday, days after Springsteen appeared a Super Bowl spot for Jeep that has now been pulled from its YouTube page. But an account of the arrest from an unnamed source close to the rocker suggests that he was far from wasted—he allegedly had one shot when he pulled over to speak to some fans. “Bruce stopped, took the pictures, then a fan offered him a shot of liquor, which he took, while sitting on his bike, which was stationary,” the source told the Post. “Park Police saw what happened and they immediately pulled Springsteen over as he drove away.” Moreover, The Asbury Park Press has reported Springsteen’s blood-alcohol content was 0.02—a quarter of New Jersey’s legal limit of 0.08—when he was arrested. Law enforcement hasn’t commented on the reports.