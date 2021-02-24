Springsteen Pleads Guilty to Downing 2 Tequila Shots in National Park, Judge Drops DWI Charge
‘I Think I Can Pay That’
Bruce Springsteen might have been born to run after all. The legendary singer had his charges of DWI and reckless driving dismissed by a judge on Wednesday after he instead pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of consuming alcohol in a public park. He was fined $540. “I think I can pay that immediately,” Springsteen told federal Judge Anthony Mautone when asked if he had a timeline to pay the fine, according to the New York Daily News. “I’m sure you can,” Mautone responded.
Springsteen was arrested in November after an officer spotted him taking a shot of tequila in New Jersey’s Gateway National Recreation Area before boarding his motorcycle. Later, the Asbury Park-Press reported that Springsteen only blew a BAC of .02—just a quarter of the state’s legal limit. He admitted to downing two shots with a group of fans.