Read it at Billboard
Bruce Springsteen, the bard of New Jersey, has sold his entire catalogue of songs and their associated publishing rights to Sony Music Publishing for $500 million, Billboard reports. The mammoth price tag for the “Born in the USA” rocker’s oeuvre encompasses more than 300 songs, 20 studio albums, 23 live LPs, and more. The deal with The Boss, who has published with Sony’s Columbia Records his entire career, comes on the heels of Universal Music’s $300 million acquisition of Bob Dylan’s catalogue a year ago.