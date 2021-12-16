CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Bruce Springsteen Sells His Masters and Catalogue to Sony for $500M

    ON FIRE

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Jamie McCarthy/Getty

    Bruce Springsteen, the bard of New Jersey, has sold his entire catalogue of songs and their associated publishing rights to Sony Music Publishing for $500 million, Billboard reports. The mammoth price tag for the “Born in the USA” rocker’s oeuvre encompasses more than 300 songs, 20 studio albums, 23 live LPs, and more. The deal with The Boss, who has published with Sony’s Columbia Records his entire career, comes on the heels of Universal Music’s $300 million acquisition of Bob Dylan’s catalogue a year ago.

    Read it at Billboard