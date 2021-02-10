CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Revealed: Bruce Springsteen Was Busted in November for DWI
JUICED
Read it at Daily News
Maybe he thought he could drive all night.
Bruce Springsteen was busted for DWI in November, but news of it is only emerging now. The Boss hasn’t commented yet, but officials confirmed a report by TMZ that the 71-year-old rocker had been stopped in his home state. The New York Daily News reports that it happened in the Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, which is under federal jurisdiction. Park police issued him citations for driving while intoxicated, consuming alcohol in a prohibited area, and reckless driving. “Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process,” a National Park Service spokeswoman said.