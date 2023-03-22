Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares Video of Anniversary Vow Renewal
‘SEIZE EVERY OPPORTUNITY’
Emma Heming Willis shared a treasured memory with her husband Bruce in an Instagram video honoring the couple’s 14 years of marriage. Emma said the montage of clips showed how they celebrated their anniversary in 2019. “On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said ‘I do’ back in 2009,” Emma captioned the video. “I’m so happy we did. Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends. Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime. And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to.” Emma also gave a “shout out” to Bruce’s ex-wife and the clips’ “videographer,” Demi Moore. It comes after Emma made an emotional tribute for Bruce’s 68th birthday over the weekend in which she discussed caring for him since his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.