Bruce Willis Is ‘Stepping Away’ From Acting Due to Brain Damage
‘CHALLENGING TIME’
Actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder caused by brain damage, and will be “stepping away” from acting, his family revealed Wednesday. “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the 67-year-old Die Hard actor’s family wrote on Instagram. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.” “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the statement said. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.” According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, aphasia affects the area of the brain that powers language and can impact a person’s ability to communicate. It’s commonly caused by a stroke.