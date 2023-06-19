Bruce Willis Saluted By Demi Moore, Emma Heming on Father’s Day
‘FOREVER GRATEFUL’
Sunday marked the first Father’s Day for Bruce Willis since his family publicly shared his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia—and they were determined to lift him up on the holiday. The actor’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, with whom he shares three daughters, took to Instagram to write, “Forever grateful to you BW for giving me these three beautiful girls. We love our #girldad. Happy Father’s Day!” Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, posted a similarly heartwarming tribute on the platform. “Father’s Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones,” wrote Heming Willis, who shares two young daughters with the 68-year-old Die Hard star. “Where it might not be ‘conventional,’ what he’s teaching them will span generations. Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience. Happy Father’s Day to the greatest dad I know, who will forever be the gift that keeps on giving within our family.”