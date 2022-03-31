Bruce Willis Was ‘Puppeted’ on Film Sets Despite Deteriorating Health
‘WHY AM I HERE?’
Bruce Willis’ deteriorating health became such an issue on film sets in recent years that he had to have his lines shortened and often seemed confused about what he was meant to be doing, the Los Angeles Times reports, citing filmmakers. In the aftermath of the star’s bombshell announcement this week that he would be retiring from acting due to a cognitive disorder, many in the industry have said they were concerned about his health for years. Mike Burns, the director of 2021’s Out of Death, told the Times he had no idea about Willis’ health problems when he told the screenwriter in 2020 to shorten the star’s dialogue. “After the first day of working with Bruce, I could see it firsthand and I realized that there was a bigger issue at stake here and why I had been asked to shorten his lines,” he was quoted saying, adding that he had become worried about Willis’ condition and was “relieved” to see the actor finally stepping away from his work. Crew members on the set of the film White Elephant recalled Willis apparently forgetting what he was doing, asking, “I know why you’re here, and I know why you’re here, but why am I here?” One crew member said: “Someone would give him a line and he didn’t understand what it meant. He was just being puppeted.”