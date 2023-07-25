Forget the Stanley Tumbler and Invest in This Luxe, Spillproof Water Bottle Instead
DRINK UP
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether it be insulated tumblers or chic bottles that promise to keep your liquids cool all day long, water receptacles are decidedly having a moment right now. Stanley’s viral 40-ounce Adventure Quencher Tumbler has taken social media by storm, but for many water drinkers, the TikTok darling falls short in actually fitting in car’s cupholders and keeping drinks cold for more than a few hours. Plus, the Stanley Quencher isn’t exactly spillproof. Fortunately, we’ve found a portable water bottle that fits in your cupholder, doesn’t spill or leak, and can be tossed in your handbag, briefcase, or gym bag: BrüMate’s Rotera Insulated Flip Straw Water Bottle, the brand’s latest innovation in its water series.
The Rotera water bottle is not only leakproof and cupholder-friendly, but it keeps water cold for up to 24 hours (with no metallic taste!) and features a stainless steel touch-free straw lid that prevents hand contact with your drinking straw, making the bottle both a sanitary and sustainable. The bottle also features a wide-mouth design, so you can easily add ice to your drink for extra refreshing sipping all day. The Rotera water bottle is available in four sizes and various fun colors. Unsurprisingly, this premium water bottle sold out just five days after launching. And while it’s not the most essential thing in a water bottle, the Rotera line is anything but an eyesore—just check out the sleek design and gorgeous colorways. Thankfully, the Rotera has been restocked, so you can find out what all the hype is about for yourself.
BrüMate Insulated Flip Straw Water Bottle
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.