Teen Rioter Begs Christians to Fund His Jan. 6 Defense
DOWN AND OUT
The Capitol riot’s youngest defendant, 19-year-old Bruno Cua, is raising money for his legal fees through a Christian fundraising platform, GiveSendGo, the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Cua, from Milton, Georgia, has raised over $20,000 from supporters, who have left messages like, “Proud of you, Bruno!” and “Keep up the Good fight of Faith. God is still on the throne.” Other benefactors have deemed the teen a persecuted Christian. Cua is accused of stomping through the Senate floor, assaulting a Capitol Police officer, and posting “They know they cannot control us if we are armed and dangerous!” on Parler. He is out on bond on a litany of criminal charges, and his family is said to have already depleted their bank accounts trying to defend him. He claims he needs to raise $350,000.