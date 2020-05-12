Bryan Adams Blames ‘Greedy Bat-Eating Bastards’ for Canceled Gigs
Bryan Adams will most likely not be welcome to play Wuhan if the gigging world ever returns to normal. The Canadian singer launched a furious outburst aimed at Chinese people on his Instagram page Monday, directly blaming them for forcing the cancellation of his London shows. “Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall,” he wrote in a caption to introduce a video performance. “But thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus.” He added: “My message to them other than ‘thanks a fucking lot’ is go vegan.” Despite Adams’ confidence, infectious-disease experts are yet to reach a consensus on exactly how the novel coronavirus first infected humans.