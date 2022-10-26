Bryan Cranston Championing a ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Revival, Frankie Muniz Says
A WORLD OF WHAT THE HELLS
In a world where nostalgia is king, Bryan Cranston has detected an opportunity to revive the sitcom that launched his career—according to onetime co-star Frankie Muniz. In an interview published Tuesday by Fox News, the Emmy-nominated actor revealed that Cranston has been noodling on an effort to reunite the cast of Malcolm in the Middle. “I know Bryan Cranston is really into the idea and he’s kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling,” Muniz said. “So, there might be something. I would be down, 100 percent.” He added that he was curious to “know what the family’s [been] up to” since the seventh season finale in 2006. With no reboot effort officially confirmed by the Fox network or Cranston, the 66-year-old actor has been vocal about his love for the long-gone show, telling E! News in 2020 of his “hope” for a revival. “We want to start talking about the possibility of putting together a story that makes sense about that family 10 years later, or whatever—12 years later,” he said at the time. “It’s not unheard of.”