Bryan Johnson, Tech Mogul Trying to Stop Aging, Wants His Own Nation-State
‘DON’T DIE’
Controversial tech magnate Bryan Johnson, best known for his extreme efforts to reverse aging, announced at a conference this week that he wants to establish his own “don’t die” nation-state. “No government in the world currently is helping its citizens not to die,” he said, adding that citizens of his hypothetical nation would “band together for all sorts of purposes,” such as buying therapies at scale. “And then we will be negotiating with other nation states for special privileges and rights of access,” he continued. Johnson, who previously spoke to The Daily Beast about his penis-rejuvenation regimen, said that consuming pizza, alcohol, and donuts in his territory would be akin to “an act of violence.” As the Daily Mail reported, Johnson also noted that inhabitants of his potential domain would have to mirror elements of his extreme lifestyle, which includes workouts, carefully calibrated nutrition, and close attention to sleep.