University Says Idaho Murder House Will Be Demolished This Month
COMIN’ DOWN
The University of Idaho announced Thursday it plans to demolish the home where four of its students were stabbed to death in their sleep last November. The demolition, which has been planned and canceled previously, is scheduled to occur Dec. 28 while many students are home for the holidays. The legal team of the man accused of carrying out the mass murder, Bryan Kohberger, was granted access to the home on Thursday and will be permitted to return Friday to photograph it. The home, located just off campus, was privately owned at the time of the slaying, but its owner has since gifted it to the school. University authorities have long said they want the residence demolished once prosecutors were certain its disappearance wouldn’t hurt Kohberger’s prosecution. “It is the grim reminder of the heinous act that took place there,” said the university’s president, Scott Green, in a statement. “It is time for its removal and to allow the collective healing of our community.”