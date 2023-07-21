Bryan Kohberger Was ‘Disheveled’ After Idaho Massacre, Students Say
INSIDE LOOK
One of Bryan Kohberger’s former students at Washington State University, where he taught a criminology course as a teaching assistant, revealed this week that the 28-year-old appeared “disheveled” after four University of Idaho students were massacred in November. Kohberger has been charged with the students’ slaying, but he wasn’t arrested until late December. Before then, as student Hayden Stinchfield told The King Road Killings podcast, Kohberger continued teaching his class, but he was a noticeably different person after the murders. Stinchfield said Kohberger had “stubble” after the slayings and his hair was messier. “I remember seeing him and thinking like, oh man, you know, finals must be really getting to him,” he said. After the slayings, Kohberger was also grading much easier than before—a previous point of heated contention between him and his 50 students, Stinchfield said. Kohberger has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him and is scheduled to face trial in October.