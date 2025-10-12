Bryan Kohberger’s Chilling Act After Idaho Killings Caught on Tape

University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger was caught on camera calmly going shopping not long after murdering four students, newly released surveillance video shows. In clips released by police taken on Nov. 13, 2022, the day of the murders, Kohberger can be seen walking into Costco sipping from a water bottle. He is turned away for not having his membership card. In a second clip, taken from an Albertsons grocery store, the 30-year-old former criminology Ph.D. student selects items before heading to the self-service checkout. Moscow, Idaho, police released hours of surveillance footage they say they would have used to convict him if Kohberger had not pleaded guilty. The Pennsylvania native was studying at Washington State University at the time of the murders. He entered the Idaho home where students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were staying at roughly 4 a.m. and fatally stabbed them with a military-style knife. No motive has been established for the killings, and no connection has been made between Kohberger and his victims. The victims’ families are unhappy with the plea deal Kohberger received and have said they will not stop fighting until all of their questions surrounding the murders have been answered.

NEW: Just hours after the Idaho student murders, Bryan Kohberger is caught on surveillance video being turned away from Costco — for not having a membership card. pic.twitter.com/ufuGTLkCCA — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 10, 2025

