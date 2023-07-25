Accused Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Teases Alibi in Students’ Slayings
DROPPIN’ HINTS
Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old accused of stabbing four students to death near the University of Idaho last year, teased a potential alibi in a court filing Tuesday. Defense attorneys stopped short of releasing specifics, but said they have “evidence corroborating Mr. Kohberger being at a location other than the King Road address,” where police say the quadruple homicide occurred. The defense added that Kohberger’s full alibi will be “disclosed pursuant to discovery and evidentiary rules as well as statutory requirements,” and that he has a “Constitutional right to silence as well as to testify on his own behalf.” Kohberger is slated to stand trial in October. If found guilty of murdering the four friends as he’s charged, he’ll be eligible for the death penalty.