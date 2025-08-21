Bryan Kohberger’s Handwritten Plea After Night in Maximum Security Prison
Convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger penned a letter pleading to be transferred after just one night in Idaho Maximum Security Institution’s J-Block. The 30-year-old killer followed that request with a sexual harassment complaint, claiming an inmate told him, “I”ll b--- f--- you.“ Kohberger, who pleaded guilty last month to stabbing four students to death in 2022, is serving four life sentences without parole. After his first night in J-Block, which houses around 130 prisoners from death row inmates to the general population, Kohberger’s July 30 handwritten note–which TMZ obtained–complained of “minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment.” He added, “J-Block is an environment that I wish to transfer from.” He made his sexual harassment complaints five days later. In its report, People stated the guard who Kohberger claimed had seen the alleged threats later said he recalled “vulgar language” being used towards the murderer, but could not pinpoint which inmate made which remark. A prison official told People that J-Block is “generally a fairly calm and quieter tier” and Kohberger needed to “give it some time.” They also noted despite his sexual harassment claims, “Kohberger feels safe” to remain in J-Block.