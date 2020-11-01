Wisconsin Sex Offender Hammered to Death by Grandson: Cops
‘PARTICULARLY CHILLING’
A Wisconsin man is charged with bludgeoning his grandfather to death, allegedly in anger over a crime that occurred before he was even born. Charles Luitze, 70, was found dead inside his home in August with a hammer still embedded in his face, according to the Kenosha News. Luitze was a registered sex offender as a result of a 1991 conviction—and his grandson, Bryan Luitze II, 25, allegedly told a relative he was thinking about “taking him out” as retribution for his past crimes. Prosecutors said they found a backpack at the suspect’s home that was stained with the victim’s blood. “It’s a particularly chilling homicide,” Assistant District Attorney Andrew Bergoyne said at a hearing last week. “The mechanism of murder here with the hammer blows bludgeoning the victim in the middle of the face is noteworthy.”