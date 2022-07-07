CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Ex-NHL Player Bryan Marchment Dies at the NHL Draft at Age 53
SUDDEN LOSS
Read it at 9News
Bryan Marchment, the former NHL defenseman who played in the league for more than 17 seasons, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, his agent confirmed. He was 53. 9News reported that the Ontario native died while at the NHL draft as a scout for the San Jose Sharks, for whom he has worked since retiring from the ice in 2007. During his time as a player, Marchment, a first-round draft pick in 1987, played in 926 games. The Sharks’ general manager described him as an “honest, down-to-earth, loving person who just cared about everyone.” No cause of death has been announced for Marchment, who is survived by his wife and two children.