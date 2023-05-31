Two Men Indicted for Plot to Kill Immigrants and Feds at U.S. Border
FOILED
Two men behind an alleged plot to kill immigrants and U.S border patrol officers at the country’s border with Mexico were indicted by a federal jury on Wednesday. Bryan C. Perry, 37, of Tennessee and Johnathan S. O’Dell, 33, of Missouri were charged on 44 counts relating to their scheme—including attempted murder after engaging in a shootout with federal agents. Their plan was to “start a war” at the border, authorities said, and was set to go down on Oct. 8, 2022. Perry posted several TikTok videos that tipped off investigators in the lead-up to the attack, including one where he said that “we were going out huntin.’” In preparation, the duo had amassed six guns, over 1,770 rounds, explosives and tactical gear, according to the indictment. O’Dell and Perry were taken into custody on Oct. 7—the day prior to their planned attack—following a shootout with FBI agents at O’Dell’s house in Missouri.