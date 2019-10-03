CHEAT SHEET
THAT’S A LOT OF BIRTHDAYS
Man Sues Oregon Sperm Clinic After Discovering He's Dad to 17 Kids
A man has sued an Oregon sperm clinic after making the discovery he's the biological father of at least 17 children he had no idea existed. Dr. Bryce Cleary says he donated sperm as a student 30 years ago on the condition that he would be kept anonymous and father no more than five children. However, two sisters contacted Cleary in March 2019 after discovering he was their father through research on Ancestry.com. Cleary then learned he was father to the 15 other children. He is suing Oregon Health and Science University for breaking its original agreement, with a lawsuit claiming that Cleary has “incurred extreme mental and emotional pain, anguish and suffering, which have all had a significant and negative impact on his personal, parental and marital relationships.”