Bryce Dallas Howard: I Was Asked to Lose Weight for Third ‘Jurassic World’
SEXISM FINDS A WAY
Turns out dinosaurs aren’t the only thing in danger of coming back to bite us. In a new interview with Metro, Bryce Dallas Howard opened up about industry sexism and the conversations around her looks that took place ahead of production on Jurassic World: Dominion. The 41-year-old actor added that one of her biggest defenders was director Colin Trevorrow, who stepped in to stand up for his star. “What being in this third film allowed, how do I say this, how do I say this, how do I say this…” Howard began. “[I’ve] been asked to not use my natural body in cinema. On the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me…because the conversation came up again, ‘We need to ask Bryce to lose weight.’” Howard recalled how “thrilled” she had been by all the stunts she had been able to perform on Dominion and said she likely would not have been able to meet the physical demands of the role had she been dieting.