Golf Star Shrugs Off Shocking LIV Merger: Time to Forgive Saudis for 9/11
‘20 YEARS HAS PASSED’
In a painful-to-watch interview with CNN, LIV Golf player Bryson DeChambeau defended the PGA Tour’s merger with the Saudi-funded league and seemed not to bat an eye at moral objections over Saudi human rights abuses. When asked about a scathing statement put out by 9/11 Families United on the deal, DeChambeau expressed “deep sympathy” and “huge amount of respect” for the families, but then proceeded to dig himself a hole. “Twenty years has passed, and we’re in a place now where it’s time to start trying to work together to make things better together,” he said. “We got to look toward a pathway to peace and forgiveness especially if we’re trying to mend the world and make it a better place, I think is what [LIV and PIF are] trying to accomplish.” LIV, funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has been accused of “sportwashing” the country’s many wrongdoings. “It’s unfortunate what has happened but that is not something I can speak on because I’m a golfer,” DeChambeau said. “But what I can say is that, what they’re trying to do is be better allies.”