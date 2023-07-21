BTK Killer Says Gilgo Beach Suspect Is ‘Clone’ of Him
COPYCAT
When BTK serial killer Dennis Rader sees Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann, it’s apparently like looking in a mirror. In a letter to Fox News Digital, Rader outlined some of what he considers striking similarities between him and the NYC architect-turned-murder suspect—whom he called “a clone of me.” “I was arrested age 59. Married, two kids,” Rader wrote. “Husband, dad, longtime a serial killer, stalker, used electronic devices, lives in a neighborhood undetected.” Last week, Heuermann pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of three women, and his case has now turned into a large-scale investigation spanning several states. As The Daily Beast previously reported, investigators were able to track down Heuermann from DNA found from his wife’s hair strands and a discarded pizza crust Heuermann ate. He also left behind phone records from burner phones he allegedly used to call the victims. “DNA and electronics [were] his downfall much like me,” Rader said. In 2005, Rader was arrested for murdering 10 people in the Wichita area between 1974 and 1991. The BTK killer often taunted police and media outlets with letters describing his crimes. He was sentenced to 10 consecutive life terms in prison.