BTS Becomes First Asian Act to Take Home Artist of the Year at American Music Awards
JUNGSHOOK
The American Music Awards showed its purple on Sunday night, with South Korean boy band BTS clinching artist of the year at the ceremony—marking the first time an Asian act has won what is considered to be the show’s top honor. “I seriously forgot what I gotta say,” RM, the group’s leader, said. “Thank you, AMAs. We’re truly honored to be on this stage with such amazing, tremendous artists right over here. We’re so honored.”
The “seven boys from Korea, united by a love for music,” as RM went on to characterize the group, beat out Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd for the top prize. He added that BTS would “never take this for granted.” Group member Suga addressed the crowd in Korean, calling the night “the beginning of our new chapter.”
BTS also snagged awards for favorite pop duo or group and favorite pop song for their hit single “Butter.” As if ARMY weren’t delulu (to borrow a term from the fanbase) enough at this point, the group also climbed onstage for a fiery joint performance with Coldplay. According to CNN, host Cardi B could barely be heard above the roar of the crowd as she tried to introduce the two bands.