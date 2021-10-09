BTS Fans Torch Ticketmaster After Scalpers Buy Up Tickets
ARMY, ASSEMBLE!
Ticketmaster was on the receiving end of fire and fury from BTS fans this week as they alleged faulty systems, lack of security, and an abundance of ticket-scalpers denied them the chance to see the mega-group’s four-show Sofi Stadium residency. The fans, best known as the “Army,” claim Ticketmaster’s system let ticket-scalpers buy up all the tickets in bulk, and that codes given to fans by Ticketmaster were unusable, Ticketnews.com reports. Promises for early access to fans with tickets to BTS’ COVID-canceled tour were reportedly broken, and on Saturday, when tickets became available to the general public, Ticketmaster almost immediately shut it down. “Due to overwhelming past purchaser & Verified Fan presale demand for BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA, all shows are sold out & tickets are not available for the public onsale,” Ticketmaster tweeted on its Fan Support account. The “Permission to Dance On Stage” tour is the first batch of in-person concerts BTS will embark on in nearly two years.