BTS Star Suga Apologizes After Drunk Ride on E-Scooter
RIDING THE STORM
Star of the Korean Pop band BTS, Suga, apologized to fans in a post on the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, for driving an electric scooter drunk on Wednesday. “I violated the road traffic law because I was comfortable with the idea of being close (to home),” Suga wrote in the post. Suga had ridden 1,640 feet through the streets of Seoul before tripping while parking the scooter on Tuesday night. Police then had Suga take a breathalyzer test, which he failed, resulting in a fine and a revocation of his scooter license, according to his label, HYBE. “(I) was not aware that you could not use an electric scooter when you are drunk,” Suga said, adding “I apologize to everyone who has been hurt by my careless and wrong behavior.” HYBE told the Independent that no one was injured and no property was damaged during Suga’s wild ride.