BTS Star Learns His Fate After Drunk Driving an E-Scooter
LIFE GOES ON
Things turned sour for Suga on Monday. The K-pop sensation and BTS member, real name Min Yoon-gi, was fined $11,500 in a Seoul court for drunk driving an electronic scooter. The rapper-songwriter, 31, apologized for his “careless and wrong” behavior last month but also said he “was not aware that you could not use an electric scooter when you are drunk.” HYBE, the K-pop entertainment firm that owns BTS’ record label Big Hit Music, said Suga tripped on the scooter when parking at night and failed a police-administered breath test of his blood-alcohol level. Police subsequently revoked his scooter license. The group’s zealous fans became so angry that some sent flower wreaths to HYBE headquarters with messages demanding he leave BTS.