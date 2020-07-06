CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Bubba Wallace Responds to Trump Tweet Calling Noose Incident a ‘Hoax’
‘LOVE OVER HATE’
Read it at Twitter
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace tweeted a message “to the next generation and little ones following [his] footsteps” encouraging young people to respond to hate with love and not to allow others to bring them down. “Your words and actions will always be held to a higher standard than others,” Wallace wrote. “I encourage you to keep your head held high and walk proudly on the path you have chosen.” Wallace’s message came after President Trump tweeted about the noose found in Wallace’s garage in June, claiming it was a “hoax” and that Wallace—who did not report the discovery—should apologize. “Always deal with the hate being thrown at you with LOVE!” Wallace wrote in his tweet. “Even when it’s HATE from the POTUS.”