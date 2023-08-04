Say Goodbye to Parched, Sun-Damaged Skin With This Affordable Moisturizer
BUBBLING THIS UP
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Regardless of your age, skin type, or skincare concerns, one of the final steps in any day or night skincare routine is usually applying a moisturizer before sun protection. There are plenty of lovely expensive name-brand creams that hydrate beautifully, but, in my opinion, there’s really no need to drop the big bucks when you can get your hands (and face) on Bubble Skincare’s Cloud Surf Moisturizer—and it’s only $16.
Bubble Skincare is known for its accessible, high-quality, science-backed skincare products for all skin types and all budgets—it’s no wonder why so many TikTok skin-fluencers are obsessed with this brand. This dermatologist-tested moisturizer contains hibiscus extract, celery seed extract, and lilac extract formulated to reduce sebum production, minimize the appearance of pores, and mattify oily skin. It works best with normal-to-combination skin or those who live in hot and humid climates because it leaves it feeling and looking velvety-smooth, supple, and hydrated without being overly dewy or heavy on the skin. It’s the ultimate lightweight summer moisturizer that actually delivers moisture. Now that you’ve just been reminded to moisturize, be sure to try Bubble Skincare’s Cloud Surf Moisturizer and find out what all the hype is about for yourself.
Bubble Skincare Cloud Surf Moisturizer
