Brighten Up Your Morning With Viral Beauty Brand Bubble’s New Eye Cream
WAKE UP!
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If your TikTok ‘For You’ page is anything like mine, you’ve more than likely seen at least one of Bubble’s viral videos before, and for a good reason. The beauty brand prides itself on offering dermatologist-tested, vegan, and Leaping Bunny-certified beauty products at affordable prices, and the new Morning Rays Brightening Eye Cream is no exception.
Bubble Skincare Morning Rays Brightening Eye Cream
The eye cream is made with a combination of hydrating, calming, and brightening ingredients like vitamin C, turmeric extract, peptides, green tea extract, and Resveratrol to help lift dark circles, soften fine lines, and lock in moisture. The brand recommends using this eye cream in the morning and at night on clean and dry skin under your eyes ahead of your moisturizer but after any serums. Plus, if you’re someone who travels a lot or simply are looking for a product that won’t take up a lot of room in your cosmetic bag, this eye cream comes in a small bottle (which looks very similar to that of nail polish).
