CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Bubble’s New Cleanser Deep Cleans Pores While Fortifying the Skin Barrier

    SOFT LAUNCH

    Casey Clark

    Contributor

    Bubble Skincare Soft Launch Cleanser

    Bubble Skincare.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    Bubble Skincare has become an industry disruptor since its launch in late 2020, thanks to its highly effective, sensitive-skin-friendly, and remarkably affordable formulas. The brand’s bestselling Slam Dunk moisturizer went viral on TikTok last year, and now Bubble is back with a new product bound to garner the attention of the ‘Skin-Tok’ community. Bubble’s new Soft Launch Hydrating Creamy Cleanser is touted as the “cleaner cousin” to the viral Slam Dunk moisturizer because it’s formulated to hydrate, soothe, and fortify the skin barrier—not over-dry, strip, or irritate.

    Soft Launch Hydrating Cream Cleanser

    Buy At Bubble$17

    The ultra-gentle face cleanser contains a blend of nourishing and moisture-balancing ingredients, including allantoin to help soothe and calm irritation, plant-based ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier, and avocado oil to lock in hydration. The cleanser was launched less than a month ago, and it already has a near five-star rating backed by glowing reviews. Unlike some hydrating cleansers on the market, Soft Launch actually lathers into a cloud-like foam, allowing it to penetrate the pores for a gentle yet deep clean. If you’re looking for a cleanser that effectively lifts dirt, dead skin, and impurities from your pores without leaving your skin feeling tight, dry, and frustrated, give Bubble’s new Soft Launch Cleanser a try.