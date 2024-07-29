Bubble’s New Cleanser Deep Cleans Pores While Fortifying the Skin Barrier
SOFT LAUNCH
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Bubble Skincare has become an industry disruptor since its launch in late 2020, thanks to its highly effective, sensitive-skin-friendly, and remarkably affordable formulas. The brand’s bestselling Slam Dunk moisturizer went viral on TikTok last year, and now Bubble is back with a new product bound to garner the attention of the ‘Skin-Tok’ community. Bubble’s new Soft Launch Hydrating Creamy Cleanser is touted as the “cleaner cousin” to the viral Slam Dunk moisturizer because it’s formulated to hydrate, soothe, and fortify the skin barrier—not over-dry, strip, or irritate.
Soft Launch Hydrating Cream Cleanser
The ultra-gentle face cleanser contains a blend of nourishing and moisture-balancing ingredients, including allantoin to help soothe and calm irritation, plant-based ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier, and avocado oil to lock in hydration. The cleanser was launched less than a month ago, and it already has a near five-star rating backed by glowing reviews. Unlike some hydrating cleansers on the market, Soft Launch actually lathers into a cloud-like foam, allowing it to penetrate the pores for a gentle yet deep clean. If you’re looking for a cleanser that effectively lifts dirt, dead skin, and impurities from your pores without leaving your skin feeling tight, dry, and frustrated, give Bubble’s new Soft Launch Cleanser a try.