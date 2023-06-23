This SPF Is Formulated Specifically for People Who Hate Sunscreen
By now, you already know that wearing sunscreen daily is essential for your health—whether or not you’re in the sun. Unfortunately, finding the right sunscreen for your skin type and lifestyle can be a lengthy process of trial and error. Mineral sunscreens are considered more effective than chemical formulas, but they often leave behind a chalky white cast, making many skin tones look grey or overly pale. Then there’s the feel of the sunscreen—often, they can be sticky, heavily scented, and comedogenic (meaning they clog pores and can lead to breakouts)—especially if you have sensitive or reactive skin. The good news? Bubble Skincare just launched two new mineral SPF formulas to eliminate sunscreens’ most common pain points.
According to Bubble, the brand “hated sunscreen,” so they decided to “fix it.” The process took about three years to perfect the new sunscreens, and the result is near perfection. The recent SPF drop includes Solar Mate, an invisible SPF 40 mineral sunscreen that looks and feels like you’re wearing nothing (more of a matte formula), and, Plus One, a tinted SPF 40 mineral sunscreen with a bronzy effect that gives the skin a dewy glow and blurs imperfections like texture and fine lines. The best part is that these skin-loving SPF formulas are $19 a pop, but they perform just as well as pricier luxury formulas, according to reviews. “I’ll be honest; I’ve never loved the feeling of sunscreen but understand [its] importance to skin health long term. Not to mention, it’s generally oily, greasy, and heavy. Bubble literally fixed sunscreen, no joke. This applies like a dream, and the glowy tint is subtle but lovely,” one reviewer says of the Plus One sunscreen. “There is no piling so far and no white cast. It is very easy to apply [and] blend. There is not a harsh smell to it either. I can finally wear sunscreen daily,” another five-star reviewer wrote about the Solar Mate SPF. If you have always hated wearing SPF, these two formulas will make protecting your skin suck so much less.
