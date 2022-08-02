This Buck Mason Tee Is Perfect for Literally Any Occasion

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

T-shirts have always been one of the most versatile options in my wardrobe. A clean t-shirt can be worn as everything from an undershirt to a stand-out piece in a well-put-together outfit with ease. However, as much as I’d like to believe I can wear a plain white t-shirt with absolutely everything, there are limits to how formal it can be. At the same time, most of my t-shirts lack the long-term durability I actually need; leading to me burning through a ton of them over the course of a few years.

The Buck Mason Avalon Knit Classic Tee is a different kind of t-shirt that works with nearly any outfit combination regardless of how formal or casual it is. The tee has a different style to it than a traditional t-shirt. The shirt is designed as a sweater tee with ribbing at the waist, collar and sleeves that offer a more fitted style to it. This is particularly beneficial if you find yourself in shirts where the bottom is billowing outward in order to properly fit your shoulders like me. The sweater style also refers to the 16 gauge cotton used to make the shirt which is both sturdier than traditional options and much softer on your skin.

Avalon Knit Classic Tee Buy at Buck Mason $ 80

It is legitimately surprising how good it feels to wear the tee. The cotton isn’t thick enough to trap in heat on a warm day, but it stays soft enough that I’ve wanted to wear it every single day since I first put it on. The fabric and feel genuinely do remind me of an old-school knit sweater without the bulkiness or baggy sleeves. In addition to the feel, the ribbed wait and sleeves taper much nicer to my body for a fitted look. This also means that if you have a shorter torso, the ribbed waist will allow you to fit it more naturally on your actual hips instead of it draping down further.

All of this plays into what makes the Avalon Knit Classic Tee so versatile. Because of its unique style, the tee actually works incredibly well in more formal situations. The tee could easily be worn with slacks or trousers and formal shoes to create a trendy, fashion-forward look that works at work or even semi-formal events. So far, I have worn the shirt with navy trousers and brown boots to work, a pair of shorts and sneakers to the grocery store and even with a regular pair of jeans out to a bar. The Avalon Tee dresses up or down depending on the occasion and surrounding clothing items.

In addition to the unique style of the shirt, the Avalon Tee also comes in three different colors so you can rock your sweater tee in Stone, Natural or Dark Navy to fit any vibe. The colors themselves all have an earth tone vibe to them, so they should match pretty well with most basic options you’ll have in your closet.

