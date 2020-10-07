This Is the Perfect Jacket For Layering

If you haven’t heard of Buck Mason yet, they should be on your radar. The clothing brand out of LA specializes in upgrading men’s basics, they’ve managed to upgrade t-shirts, shorts, face masks, and plenty more that are stylish, comfortable, and pretty much all I want to wear day in and day out. Everytime I get something from Buck Mason, it becomes a new favorite—and their new bomber is no exception.

The Oil Cloth Bomber is the perfect layer for this in-between weather. It’s heavy on protection offering waterproofing and wind resistance, but light and airy all the while. It goes with anything, which means I can throw it over a t-shirt now or a sweater later, and get out the door in no time. The bomber itself is sleek, good-looking, and feels like a second-skin. While some bombers can be a little bulky, this is a perfect layering piece. It’s thin and lightweight, with a warm quilt inner lining. The cuffs are elastic but won’t stretch out if you roll them up, and the collar is as well, so it conforms to your neckline comfortably. The outside is made out of a cotton/nylon blend and has a wax finish, making it water resistant. It also features two angled hip pockets with corduroy lining, as well as 2-piece sleeves and elbow pleats for additional range of movement.

Now, when I’m headed out the door, it’s not a question of which jacket I’m going to wear, or which one goes best with my outfit. The choice is an obvious one: it’s this one.

Oil Cloth Bomber Buy on Buck Mason $ 225

