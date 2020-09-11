This Is the Most Comfortable Mask I Own
At this point, I have a lot of masks I like. Masks with nose wires, masks with ties, whatever kind of mask it is, they all serve a purpose. And yet, I’d be lying if I said that the masks I’ve had up until this point were comfortable. They’re not exactly what I want to throw on after a long day at the office. I recently found a new face mask that isn’t as comfortable as a pair of sweatpants, but it is way more comfortable than any mask I’ve tried up until this point.
The M1 All-Day Anti-Microbial Face Mask from Buck Mason offers the perfect fit, and I mean it. That’s because they’ve combined the best of both worlds — ear loops for convenience, and a tie-around system to help relieve stress on your ears. While some masks have extra long strings to tie around your head, it can be kind of annoying to tie,, untie, and tie again every time you need to take the mask on or off. Instead, Buck Mason’s neck ties aren’t what keep the mask secure, but instead are what allow you to adjust the way the ear loops fit, so you can ensure the mask doesn’t fit too tight or too loose around your ears. You only have to tie these masks once, unless your head changes size on a regular basis.
Beyond that, the masks really only get better. They are made with triple layer cotton jersey fabric and a little spandex, with a soft interlining in between layers. Plus, they’ve included an antimicrobial coating, which helps keep the mask from getting gross. You can wash them by hand and hang them dry, which is fine by me, and the masks come in a pack of five and you can choose between three colors: black, navy, and olive. Now excuse me, I’m going to go step outside wearing the most comfortable mask I own.
