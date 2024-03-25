Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Trust isn’t always something I consider when I’m vetting menswear brands, but there are certain ones that I know I can rely on for premium quality, long-lasting durability, and superior tailoring time after time—and that includes non-fancy items like T-shirts, too. In fact, the cornerstones of many a wardrobe are classic and rugged, from blue jeans to crisply cut T-shirts and chambray shirting, so it makes sense to invest in trust-worthy brands when you know you’ll be wearing over and over.

The humble men’s henley also qualifies. The elevated T-shirt style, with its button placket, was originally a prized layer worn by rowers in Henley-on-Thames, who buttoned and unbuttoned the top of the shirt as needed for training. But its sporting roots have long since jumped the banks of the river. Over the years, the henley’s functional roots gave way to a trustworthy style for the masses, and Buck Mason is absolutely a brand I can count on to make a finely crafted version that will hold up over time.

Buck Mason Natural Pima Curved Hem Henley Finding a staple piece like the Buck Mason Pima Curved Hem Henley feels like unearthing a vintage find in a cozy store: Hold it in your hands and feel the soft fabric, the durable design, and the utterly timeless look. Have you had this henley for years, or is the journey just beginning? Time will tell. Buy At Buck Mason $ 78 Free Shipping | Free Returns

If Steve McQueen, for instance, were still around and setting the tone in the menswear world, he’d likely love the entire Buck Mason aesthetic—the pocket T-shirts, faded jeans, and yes, the brand’s soft-yet-durable rotation of henleys are elevated classics made modern.

In both its short-sleeve and long-sleeve versions of the Buck Mason henley, the quality is visible right off the bat: Buck Mason uses long-staple Supima cotton that feels soft without being flimsy and lasts through repeat wear.

Pima Short-Sleeved Curved Hem Henley The short-sleeve iteration features cuffs that hit mid-bicep—it’s a flattering fit, and it almost feels like wearing a vintage boxing or training shirt. Again, Mr. McQueen would surely approve. Buy At Buck Mason $ 68 Free Shipping | Free Returns

I’ve found the long-sleeve version to be a breezy layer on cooler spring days (as well as brisk winter mornings when paired with a shawl cardigan). When temperatures climb, I style the short-sleeve version with my go-to Buck Mason black jeans and, naturally, trusty Blundstone boots.

The most flattering part of both the henley styles is the curved hem, which elongates the torso and makes the T-shirt feel more dressy. The classic fit is tailored but not overly tight, and the four-button placket also frames your face nicely (some henleys feature two or three buttons, but four is a nice sweet spot).

If you’re looking for a tried-and-true T-shirt style you can trust, grab a Pima cotton henley from Buck Mason—and consider getting a few in multiple colors.

